BERLIN Oct 27 Workers at German DIY chain Praktiker agreed to accept cuts in annual pay worth about five percent per year through 2014 to back efforts to restructure the troubled company.

Personnel costs of about 15,000 workers in Germany will be reduced by 17.3 million euros ($22.37 million) per year in 2012, 2013 and 2014, the Hamburg-based company said on Saturday, citing a wage contract signed with the Ver.di labour union late on Friday.

Praktiker ran into a steep loss in 2011, after an abrupt end to its popular discounts put customers off. Third-quarter sales declined 10 percent to 758 million euros while net loss rose by half to 36 million euros. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)