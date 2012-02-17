BERLIN Feb 17 Germany's conservative
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she would consult the
centre-left opposition about a consensus candidate to replace
Christian Wulff, who quit over a series of allegations about
favours and his private finances.
Merkel hand-picked Wulff, a politician from her Christian
Democratic Union (CDU), for the largely ceremonial post of head
of state in 2010 after the former International Monetary Fund
head Horst Koehler resigned as German president.
Her decision to consult the Social Democrats (SPD) and
Greens is a reversal of her position in 2010, when she insisted
on Wulff - former state premier of Lower Saxony - over a more
popular non-partisan candidate, Joachim Gauck.
Below is a selection of possible candidates for the new
presidential election, which must happen by March 18. The head
of state is voted by a special assembly of the Bundestag (lower
house of parliament) and delegates for the German states.
Joachim Gauck - rights campaigner
The 72-year-old former Protestant pastor and anti-communist
rights activist from East Germany should be a frontrunner, not
least because he became so popular in 2010 when the opposition
nominated him to run against Wulff. He ended up forcing the
election to a third round.
Widely seen as having the moral authority that Wulff lacked,
the Cold War shaped his life. At the age of 11 his father was
arrested by communist authorities and sent to a Siberian gulag.
After the fall of the Berlin Wall, he ran the state-run archives
on the Stasi, earning recognition for exposing the crimes of the
dreaded East German secret police. More recently he has had to
defend his decision to keep former Stasi employees working at
the archives.
Der Spiegel magazine, along with most German media, backed
Gauck as candidate in 2010 and Focus magazine this week ran a
cover story entitled "The Secret President", about his new book.
Ursula von der Leyen - labour minister
Consistently one of the most popular members of the
conservative government, von der Leyen was passed over by Merkel
in the search for a presidential candidate in 2010 in favour of
Wulff, which reportedly soured relations between the two women.
Von der Leyen, a 53-year-old doctor and mother of seven, was
born in Brussels to an aristocratic family, her father a
prominent CDU politician. She became popular as family minister
for pushing through more generous maternity and paternity
benefits, partly to boost Germany's birth rate.
Profiling herself as one of the few potential challengers to
Merkel in the government, she drew criticism from colleagues
this week for saying wage rises should be above inflation.
Although a moderate, von der Leyen may be too closely linked to
Merkel's government to be acceptable to opposition parties.
Frank-Walter Steinmeier - former foreign minister
Social Democrat parliamentary floor leader Steinmeier ran
against Merkel in the 2009 election and failed to galvanise his
party. However, as foreign minister in Merkel's coalition
government between 2005 and 2009 he won popularity and respect.
He also worked with Merkel as vice chancellor for two years.
As former SPD Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder's chief of staff
between 1999 and 2005, he forged a reputation as an effective
behind-the-scenes fixer. A moderate within the SPD, the
white-haired, bespectacled 56-year-old gained sympathy for
donating a kidney to his wife and may be one of the few members
of an opposition party who would be palatable to conservatives.
Wolfgang Schaeuble - finance minister
Wheelchair bound since a deranged man shot him a week after
German unification, the 69-year-old conservative is one of the
country's most respected politicians, at home and abroad. Gruff
and outspoken, Schaeuble is committed to European unity and has
played a decisive role in the euro-zone debt crisis - meaning
Merkel is likely to think twice before sending him to Bellevue
Palace.
Health complications occasionally put him out of action but
Schaeuble is a workhorse with a tough reputation from a previous
role as interior minister. He often gets higher approval ratings
than Merkel, coming first in the latest Deutschlandtrend poll
with 65 percent.
Schaeuble had set his sights on becoming president back in
2004, but Merkel declined to back him over the objections of the
Free Democrats (FDP). Like von der Leyen and other CDU
politicians, he may be unacceptable to the opposition.
Thomas de Maiziere - defence minister
One of Merkel's most trusted aides, De Maiziere may be too
close to the chancellor for the opposition's taste. The son of a
top German army general, he has a serious demeanour and was
previously Merkel's cabinet chief and interior minister.
The 58-year-old politician was born in Bonn and hails from
the chancellor's CDU. He gets high approval ratings, coming
third with 60 percent in the latest Deutschlandtrend poll.
Norbert Lammert - speaker of the Bundestag
The mild-mannered 63-year-old president of the Bundestag has
a low profile compared to the other potential candidates but may
be more palatable to the main opposition Social Democrats (SPD),
who backed him for the speaker's post in 2005.
Lammert, from the CDU, has not shied from speaking out
against the government about potential threats to parliament's
role. He has insisted that MPs be consulted fully on the bailout
schemes for the euro zone debt crisis.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Jon Boyle)