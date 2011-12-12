ABU DHABI Dec 12 German President
Christian Wulff criticised efforts by the Group of 20 nations to
contain the global financial crisis, saying they were too small
in scale and had achieved little.
Last month's summit of G20 leaders in France failed to bring
progress which the world urgently needed, Wulff said, citing
regulation of the financial sector and setting stricter
guidelines for the operations of major banks as examples of the
group's failures.
"The approaches that have been tried so far are too modest
to match the scale of the problems that the crisis has exposed,"
Wulff said in a speech to businessmen on Monday during a visit
to Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates.
Accompanied by a political and business delegation, Wulff is
visiting the UAE as part of a tour to several Gulf states. He
has a largely ceremonial role and little direct influence on
government policy, but has spoken out this year as the euro zone
debt crisis has worsened; in August he questioned the legality
of the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme.
Excessive debt, economic imbalances and competitive
weaknesses in a number of countries have eroded trust in global
financial markets, Wulff said on Monday, adding that the problem
was not limited to Europe.
"In the context of the G20 and of global responsibility too,
I appeal to everyone to start paying far more attention to
sound, sustainable economic development and finances."
Wulff said that as Europe worked to repair its economy,
Berlin would count on the oil-rich UAE as a major investor in
Germany. But he did not make any public appeal for the UAE or
other Gulf countries to contribute emergency aid to Europe.
European Union leaders agreed at a summit in Brussels on
Friday that euro zone states and other nations should provide up
to 200 billion euros ($270 billion) in bilateral loans to the
International Monetary Fund to help it tackle the zone's debt
crisis. They envisaged 50 billion euros of the total coming from
non-euro countries, but it is not clear which nations would be
willing to provide the money.
