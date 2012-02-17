BERLIN Feb 17 German President Christian Wulff will give a statement to the media on Friday at 1000 GMT, his office said in a statement, as pressure grows on the beleaguered president to resign.

Earlier on Friday, Germany's opposition called on Wulff to step down, after state prosecutors asked parliament to end his legal immunity over accusations he accepted undue privilege.

Wulff, installed in the largely ceremonial office by Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2010, has come under fire in the past two months in a scandal over money, power and political favours that could cost him the job. (Reporting by Brian Rohan)