BERLIN Jan 4 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel gave her backing on Wednesday to President Christian
Wulff who has faced growing pressure to resign for trying to get
Germany's top-selling newspaper to kill an embarrassing story on
a home loan scandal.
"The chancellor has full confidence that the President will
comprehensively answer all remaining questions," deputy
government spokesman Georg Streiter told a news conference,
adding that Merkel valued the president's work.
The scandal is becoming a major distraction for Merkel as
she tries to focus on solving the euro zone debt crisis. Critics
say it reflects badly on her judgement as she pushed for Wulff's
election in 2010 over a popular opposition candidate.
Were Wulff forced to step down, she would face the difficult
task of finding a successor and rallying her centre-right
coalition behind a new candidate, a process that could take
weeks and might expose new cracks in her government.
But it is also unclear how long she can stand by Wulff given
the outrage in Germany over his conduct.
Wulff's office said he would break his silence on the matter
and give a television interview later on Wednesday. This is
widely seen as an effort by the president, an affable,
conservative career politician, to draw a line under the affair
that has triggered calls for his resignation.
Wulff's trouble started last month with a report in the Bild
newspaper about a home loan at cheap rates that he received from
the wife of a wealthy businessman friend when he was premier of
the northern state of Lower Saxony.
The revelation that he left an incandescent voicemail
message for the editor of top-selling Bild, threatening "war" if
he published the story on the home loan, has deepened Wulff's
problems.
Several conservative allies and opposition lawmakers have
turned on him in recent days and German media has been scathing
in its criticism.
Germans take the office of president seriously. The
incumbent is seen as a moral authority who defends laws set out
in the constitution, including a commitment to press freedoms.
