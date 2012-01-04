* Under fire for threatening newspaper over home loan story
* Admits he was wrong but will not quit
* Merkel criticised over scandal
(Recasts with president's interview)
By Madeline Chambers and Annika Breidthardt
BERLIN, Jan 4 German President Christian
Wulff admitted on Wednesday making a "grave mistake" by trying
to stop a paper publishing an embarrassing story about a home
loan, but said he had no plans to resign.
The scandal that has swirled around Wulff since mid-December
risks becoming a major distraction for Chancellor Angela Merkel
as she tries to focus on solving the euro zone debt crisis.
Critics say it reflects badly on her judgement, as she
pushed in 2010 for Wulff's election to the ceremonial but
influential post over a popular opposition candidate.
Wulff had remained silent since news broke on Monday that he
had left a voicemail message last month for the editor of
top-selling German daily Bild in which he threatened "war" if
the paper published the article on his low interest-rate home
loan.
But with pressure growing for him to step down, he arranged
an interview with German public television stations ARD and ZDF
on Wednesday to try to calm the storm.
"The call to the chief editor of Bild was a grave mistake,
for which I am sorry and for which I apologise," Wulff said,
adding he had not done everything right, but had broken no laws.
Asked whether he had considered resigning in the past few
days, Wulff said: "No, because I had great support in the past
weeks from many citizens, my friends and employees."
Earlier on Wednesday, Merkel gave her backing to the
52-year-old conservative career politician and former state
premier from Lower Saxony. But given the outrage in Germany over
his conduct, it is unclear how long she can stand by him and
whether his apology will suffice to ease pressure on him to
resign.
Deputy parliamentary leader of the opposition Social
Democrats Hubertus Heil said: "This is no coup and will not end
the debate."
Were Wulff forced to step down, Merkel would face the
difficult task of finding a successor and rallying her
centre-right coalition behind a new candidate, a process that
could take weeks and expose new cracks in her government.
VICTIM?
Germans take the largely ceremonial office of president
seriously. The incumbent should be a moral authority who defends
constitutional laws, including a commitment to press freedoms.
Wulff's trouble started last month with a report in Bild
about a home loan at cheap rates that he received from the wife
of a wealthy businessman friend when he was premier of the
northern state of Lower Saxony.
It emerged this week that Wulff had left a furious voicemail
message for Bild's editor before the story was published,
threatening legal consequences if it was printed.
"I clearly felt more like a victim at the time," Wulff said
in Wednesday's interview. "One has a protective function and one
feels helpless."
He said the affair had been "a learning process".
"I went from being a state premier to president very
quickly, without time to adjust or prepare," he added. "It all
went very fast."
Several conservative allies and opposition lawmakers have
turned on Wulff, saying he is unworthy of the presidency. German
media criticism has been scathing.
"The overwhelming majority of the population can no longer
take him seriously," Vera Lengsfeld, a member of Merkel's
Christian Democrats (CDU), told Handelsblatt Online. "No new
revelations are required to be certain that Wulff must go."
Once popular for his easy manner and mainstream views, Wulff
had been seen as a future rival to Merkel.
He had managed to retain his standing in the largely
Catholic CDU despite announcing he would divorce his wife of 18
years to marry a woman 14 years younger than him.
MERKELGATE?
Several lawmakers have already taken aim at Merkel, who was
widely seen as having opted for Wulff to eliminate a potential
rival. Wulff was picked to succeed Horst Koehler, who resigned
as president in 2010 after drawing criticism for saying
Germany's mission in Afghanistan served economic interests.
"Her cold power politics pushed out a respected and
experienced president and replaced him with a politically and
personally immature career politician," Werner Marnette, a
former CDU economy minister in Schleswig Holstein, told
Handelsblatt Online.
The Sueddeutsche daily said Wulff had not become president
due to his own merit, popularity or moral authority.
"Christian Wulff is president because the chancellor ...
wanted him to be. If there is a rudimentary cause and effect
principle, Angela Merkel must be called to account."
"The woman who made Wulff president must tell him he cannot
continue. Otherwise Wulffgate will become Merkelgate."
(Additional Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Noah Barkin
and Andrew Roche)