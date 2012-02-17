BERLIN Feb 17 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would work with opposition parties to find a consensus candidate to replace Christian Wulff, who resigned earlier on Friday from the largely ceremonial post of president.

The unusual move may be an attempt to avoid a potentially divisive national debate about who should take over as head of state at a time when Merkel wants to focus on tackling the euro zone debt crisis.

"The parties of the government ... will now consult and then approach the Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens, we want to conduct talks with the aim of being able to propose a consensus candidate for the election of the next president of the German Republic," Merkel said in a brief statement.

The chancellor said she deeply regretted Wulff's decision to resign after prosecutors asked parliament to remove his legal immunity over accusations he accepted favours. (Reporting by Berlin bureau)