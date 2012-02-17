BERLIN Feb 17 German President Christian Wulff will resign on Friday, three sources in the governing coalition told Reuters after state prosecutors asked parliament on Thursday to remove his legal immunity over accusations that he accepted favours.

Wulff is to give a statement at 1000 GMT and Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose selected him for the largely ceremonial post of head of state, will speak half an hour later.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke)