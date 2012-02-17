BERLIN Feb 17 German President Christian Wulff resigned on Friday after state prosecutors asked parliament on Thursday to remove his legal immunity over accusations that he accepted favours.

"The developments of the past few days and weeks have shown that (the German people's) trust and thus my effectiveness have been seriously damaged," Wulff said in a brief statement.

"For this reason it is no longer possible for me to exercise the office of president at home and abroad as required."

Chancellor Angela Merkel, who selected him for the largely ceremonial post of head of state, was scheduled to speak at 1030 GMT. The resignation deals a blow to the conservative chancellor in the midst of the euro zone crisis.