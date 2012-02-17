BERLIN Feb 17 Lawmakers in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition expect President Christian Wulff to resign, sources said on Friday, after state prosecutors asked parliament on Thursday to remove his legal immunity over accusations that he accepted favours.

One source in Germany's parliament said party leaders were preparing to meet on Saturday to select a successor candidate for the largely ceremonial post of head of state.

Wulff is scheduled to make a statement at 1000 GMT and Merkel is to make an appearance just 30 minutes later and has delayed a trip to Rome. (Reporting by Thorsten Severin and Berlin bureau)