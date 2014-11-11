BERLIN Nov 11 The German government is considering reducing its stakes in Deutsche Telekom and Deutsche Post, and could revive the idea of selling shares in rail operator Deutsche Bahn depending on market conditions, according to a finance ministry document seen by Reuters.

The document, to be presented to Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet on Wednesday, sketches out plans for the government's holdings in a range of companies.

It says a further sale of Berlin's stake in Deutsche Telekom should be "carefully examined". The government currently has a 14.3 percent direct stake in the telecommunications operator, while state bank KfW owns a further 17 percent.

Deutsche Post, Deutsche Bahn and the Berlin, Cologne/Bonn and Munich airports are also listed as candidates for government stake sales, although the document makes clear that a privatisation of the Bahn would depend on the company's situation and market conditions. It would also exclude the company's rail infrastructure.

After the global finance crisis erupted in 2008, the government cancelled plans to sell a stake in Deutsche Bahn.

The report on government holdings was last published in 2012. It did not list any deadlines for the sale of stakes. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)