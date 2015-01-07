FRANKFURT Jan 7 Record low interest rates and
investors' search for higher yields will heat up Germany's real
estate market in 2015, after more than 50 billion euros ($59
billion) of property changed hands last year, several large
brokers said on Wednesday.
The lion's share of last year's activity involved offices,
commercial space and hotels, where investment volumes rose by
almost a third to nearly 40 billion euros, the fifth consecutive
annual increase, property investment manager JLL said.
Transactions in the residential market reached 13.3 billion
euros, broker CBRE said, pointing out that its data referred to
portfolio sales of at least 50 units and not individual
properties.
Residential investors such as Deutsche Annington,
Buwog and LEG Immobilien took advantage of
cheap financing conditions to make acquisitions last year.
However, volumes in this segment fell 3 percent short of
those in the prior year due to a limited supply of properties.
"Demand on the part of large residential property and
institutional investors is being only insufficiently met by the
supply on hand," said CBRE's head of residential investment
Konstantin Luettger.
A number of investors have found the prices in major
metropolitan areas too high and are branching out toward smaller
cities where margins may be higher.
Commercial real estate, on the other hand, still has room to
grow, with JLL predicting that transactions will surpass 40
billion euros this year, as the German market continues to draw
interest from foreign and domestic institutional investors like
pension funds.
The sale of The Squaire office and hotel complex at
Frankfurt airport looks set to be one of the largest deals this
year. Current owner IVG Immobilien is asking around 700 million
euros for the complex, a person familiar with the deal told
Reuters previously.
($1 = 0.8460 euros)
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones, writing by Jonathan Gould; editing
by Thomas Atkins and Susan Thomas)