By Tina Bellon
| FRANKFURT, June 7
FRANKFURT, June 7 German insurers are seeing
increased competition from Asian buyers as they seek to boost
investment in domestic real estate to counter the effect of
negative interest rates, a survey by consultancy EY showed on
Tuesday.
"Asian and Chinese state funds are currently on a buying
spree in Germany and have a lot of interest in German real
estate portfolios," EY Partner Dietmar Fischer told a briefing
on property investment trends in the insurance sector.
That competition is hitting German insurers who are urgently
seeking alternatives to their traditional investments in safe
government bonds, where yields have turned negative due to the
European Central Bank's money-printing programme.
Insurers have been raising their exposure to property
sharply over the last few years and are expected to increase the
share of investments dedicated to real estate to 9.3 percent
this year from 7.6 percent in 2015, EY said.
The data is based on EY's annual survey of around 30 German
insurers which each hold an average of 3.5 billion euros ($4
billion) in property investments.
The survey highlighted German insurers' concerns over
competition from abroad, with 95 percent of respondents saying
they felt a noticeable squeeze-out effect from increased
investment activity by foreign funds.
This was pressuring returns and forcing insurers to look at
riskier assets such as projects under development, which may
carry higher risks to complete or rent, Fischer said.
Germany was regarded as a very stable market with
high-quality property and investors were attracted by rising
prices in its seven major cities, Fischer added.
Over the past five years, house prices in Germany have gone
up by 5.6 percent per year on average, UBS said.
Prices for apartments in Germany's top seven cities rose
14.5 percent last year, according to research institute
Empirica, the biggest increase since 2000.
Not only Asian funds have their eyes set on the real estate
market of Europe's biggest economy.
Last week, outspoken Scottish hedge fund manager Hugh Hendry
called German residential property an investment that can
survive any "vial of poison", being the cheapest asset in
relation to the country's domestic bond market.
($1 = 0.8803 euros)
(Editing by Jonathan Gould and Adrian Croft)