FRANKFURT, June 7 German insurers are seeing increased competition from Asian buyers as they seek to boost investment in domestic real estate to counter the effect of negative interest rates, a survey by consultancy EY showed on Tuesday.

"Asian and Chinese state funds are currently on a buying spree in Germany and have a lot of interest in German real estate portfolios," EY Partner Dietmar Fischer told a briefing on property investment trends in the insurance sector.

That competition is hitting German insurers who are urgently seeking alternatives to their traditional investments in safe government bonds, where yields have turned negative due to the European Central Bank's money-printing programme.

Insurers have been raising their exposure to property sharply over the last few years and are expected to increase the share of investments dedicated to real estate to 9.3 percent this year from 7.6 percent in 2015, EY said.

The data is based on EY's annual survey of around 30 German insurers which each hold an average of 3.5 billion euros ($4 billion) in property investments.

The survey highlighted German insurers' concerns over competition from abroad, with 95 percent of respondents saying they felt a noticeable squeeze-out effect from increased investment activity by foreign funds.

This was pressuring returns and forcing insurers to look at riskier assets such as projects under development, which may carry higher risks to complete or rent, Fischer said.

Germany was regarded as a very stable market with high-quality property and investors were attracted by rising prices in its seven major cities, Fischer added.

Over the past five years, house prices in Germany have gone up by 5.6 percent per year on average, UBS said.

Prices for apartments in Germany's top seven cities rose 14.5 percent last year, according to research institute Empirica, the biggest increase since 2000.

Not only Asian funds have their eyes set on the real estate market of Europe's biggest economy.

Last week, outspoken Scottish hedge fund manager Hugh Hendry called German residential property an investment that can survive any "vial of poison", being the cheapest asset in relation to the country's domestic bond market. ($1 = 0.8803 euros) (Editing by Jonathan Gould and Adrian Croft)