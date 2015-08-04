BERLIN Aug 4 Germany's government sacked the
top public prosecutor on Tuesday after he accused the justice
ministry of interfering in a widely criticised treason
investigation against a news website.
In a rare clash between the state and judiciary, Justice
Minister Heiko Maas said he no longer trusted Federal Prosecutor
Harald Range.
"Therefore I decided in agreement with the chancellery that
I will ask the president to retire him," Maas told a news
conference in Berlin. He said he would name Munich's chief
public prosecutor, Peter Frank, as Range's successor.
Range last week suspended an investigation into
netzpolitik.org while he awaited an independent expert opinion
on whether articles the website had published about plans to
step up state surveillance of online communications amounted to
revealing state secrets.
Earlier on Tuesday, Range told reporters that the justice
ministry had told him to call off that assessment after a
preliminary independent legal evaluation had found that a
document published on April 15 did constitute a state secret.
Range did not go into details on why the government wanted
the investigation stopped. But Maas last week said it was
important to defend the independence of the press, adding he
doubted whether the publication of the documents would endanger
Germany.
A spokeswoman for Angela Merkel said on Monday that Maas had
the chancellor's full support. The interior ministry also said
it had doubts about the accusation of treason.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)