* Justice minister says cannot trust Range any more
* Prosecutor accuses government of interfering in probe
BERLIN, Aug 4 Germany's government sacked the
top public prosecutor on Tuesday after he accused the justice
ministry of interfering in a widely criticised treason
investigation against a news website.
Prosecutor Harald Range last week suspended the
investigation into netzpolitik.org while he awaited an
independent expert opinion on whether the website had revealed
state secrets by publishing plans to step up state surveillance
of online communications.
Privacy is an especially sensitive issue in Germany after
the extensive surveillance by Communist East Germany's Stasi
secret police and by the Gestapo in the Nazi era.
Justice Minister Heiko Maas said last week that it was
important to defend the independence of the press, adding he
doubted whether the publication of the documents would endanger
Germany.
In a rare clash between the state and judiciary, Maas said
on Tuesday he no longer trusted Range after his accusations of
political interference and his decision to go public.
"The remarks and the chosen course of action by the federal
prosecutor today are not comprehensible and give the public a
false impression," the minister told a news conference in
Berlin.
"Therefore I decided in agreement with the chancellery that
I will ask the president to retire (the prosecutor)," Maas said,
adding that he would name Munich's chief public prosecutor,
Peter Frank, as successor.
A spokesman for the prosecutor's office declined to comment.
Earlier on Tuesday, Range told journalists in the
southwestern town of Karlsruhe: "Influencing investigations
because the result they might have doesn't seem politically
opportune is an intolerable intervention in the independence of
the judiciary."
Maas said both sides had agreed on Friday that the justice
ministry would assess whether the publication amounted to
revealing state secrets and that Range's idea of an independent
expert opinion should be dropped.
The minister noted that at this point Range had not told him
yet that the judicial expert was leaning towards the opinion
that the publication of the internal documents was a case of
treason.
Netzpolitik acknowledged in its reports that excerpts it had
cited were either intended to be dealt with by a closed
parliamentary committee or were from a restricted official
document.
A spokeswoman for Angela Merkel said on Monday that the
justice minister had the chancellor's full support. The interior
ministry also said it had doubts about the accusation of
treason.
