FRANKFURT Feb 3 The German cabinet has agreed
to extend to electronic books a law that fixes book prices to
protect bricks-and-mortar stores from being driven out of
business and ensure the availability of a wide range of
publications.
In addition, the law will be applied to cross-border book
sales to buyers in Germany, regardless of where the seller is
based, Culture Minister Monika Gruetters said in a statement on
Wednesday.
The law on the pricing of German language books, under which
publishers must determine a price for every title they sell,
traces its roots to the late 19th century.
It is aimed at protecting small bookshops from being priced
out of the market and at allowing publishers to make enough
money via sales of bestsellers that they can afford to print
more niche but culturally valuable publications in smaller runs.
Germany's highest court last year ruled that certain
discounts U.S. online retailer Amazon offered had
breached the law.
E-books accounted for less than 5 percent, excluding
textbooks, of Germany's 9.3 billion euros' worth of book sales
last year, but the market has been growing as more consumers
start using electronic reading devices.
The average retail price of a new release was 26.20 euros
last year, according to the German book sellers' association.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)