FRANKFURT Feb 27 German sportswear
company Puma is aiming to grow faster than arch rival
Adidas in soccer, using a new licensing deal with the
Italian team to raise its presence in the sport, its chief
executive said on Monday.
"We are the number three in soccer and we want to pick away
at the gap with Adidas and Nike," Franz Koch told
Reuters in a telephone interview from Genoa as the group
unveiled a new partnerhsip with the Italian Football Federation
(FIGC).
The partnership gives Puma Master Licensee status, which
means it can also market products such as pasta and drinks for
the federation, as well as continuing to supply kits and
replicas for the national team.
Koch admitted the Italian market was tough, but said Puma
was still hoping to achieve growth there this year.
(Reporting By Victoria Bryan)