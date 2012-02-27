FRANKFURT Feb 27 German sportswear company Puma is aiming to grow faster than arch rival Adidas in soccer, using a new licensing deal with the Italian team to raise its presence in the sport, its chief executive said on Monday.

"We are the number three in soccer and we want to pick away at the gap with Adidas and Nike," Franz Koch told Reuters in a telephone interview from Genoa as the group unveiled a new partnerhsip with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

The partnership gives Puma Master Licensee status, which means it can also market products such as pasta and drinks for the federation, as well as continuing to supply kits and replicas for the national team.

Koch admitted the Italian market was tough, but said Puma was still hoping to achieve growth there this year.

(Reporting By Victoria Bryan)