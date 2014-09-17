BERLIN, Sept 17 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said she expected cooperation with Qatar in the energy sector to
grow in the years ahead, saying progress was already being made
in the area of liquefied natural gas (LNG).
"I believe that we will have closer cooperation in the
energy sector in the years to come," she said on Wednesday at a
joint news conference with visiting Qatari ruler Emir Sheikh
Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
"First steps have been taken in the area of LNG. As for
cooperation with EU member states, Qatar will surely play a more
important role in the years ahead."
(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Andreas Rinke; Writing by Noah
Barkin)