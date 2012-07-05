DUESSELDORF, Germany, July 5 Germany's cartel office has fined four makers and suppliers of rail tracks a total of 124.5 million euros, it said on Thursday.

ThyssenKrupp's rail technology unit received the biggest fine of 103 million euros ($128.9 million), the authority said, with a 13 million euros for Vossloh and a 8.5 million euro penalty for two divisions of Austria's Voestalpine.

The cartel office said investigations into other companies were ongoing. ($1 = 0.7994 euros) (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; writing by Victoria Bryan)