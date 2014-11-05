BERLIN Nov 5 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
called on train drivers, due to start their longest ever strike
later on Wednesday, to act with a sense of proportion, saying a
way must be found to limit the damage done to the country.
Merkel, who rarely comments on industrial disputes, said
mediation between the GDL union and rail operator Deutsche Bahn
was an option. The two are locked in a dispute over pay
and negotiation rights.
"I can only appeal to their sense of responsibility to find
solutions which do the least possible damage to us as a country
- while maintaining the right to strike," Merkel told reporters.
Drivers of freight trains will walk off the job on Wednesday
afternoon and passenger trains will be hit from early on
Thursday until the early hours of Monday.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers)