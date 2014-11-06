BERLIN Nov 6 German state-owned railway operator Deutsche Bahn will take legal action against a train drivers' union staging a four-day strike from Thursday to Monday which has paralysed passenger and freight transport across the country, the company said.

Deutsche Bahn said it had decided reluctantly to take out an injunction in a Frankfurt labour court after the GDL drivers' union, which has about 20,000 members, rejected its offer of mediation talks.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown)