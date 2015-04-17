FRANKFURT, April 17 German train drivers' union GDL said on Friday it considered wage talks with state-owned Deutsche Bahn to have failed.

Union leader Claus Weselsky said he expects there will be further strike actions in the near term.

Train strikes last year affected millions of people who travel by rail each day across Germany and hit industries reliant on rail freight such as automakers, chemical companies and steel producers. (Reporting by Frank Siebelt, Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Eric Auchard)