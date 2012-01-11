* East German rare earth deposits to be developed
* Drilling to start in spring 2012
HAMBURG Jan 11 German mining and
commodity group Deutsche Rohstoff AG said on Wednesday
it will develop mining operations in east Germany to exploit
estimated deposits of 38,000 tonnes of rare earths.
Rare earths are ores used by a range of industries whose
supply is currently dominated by China, the source of more than
95 percent of global output. China is restricting rare earth
exports and the European Union is considering building new
stockpiles.
The rare earth deposits in the Delitzsch region of the east
German state of Saxony were discovered during the period of the
communist German Democratic Republic and include cerium,
lanthanum, praseodymium, neodymium, europium and yttrium,
Deutsche Rohstoff said.
Rare earths are used in a number of high tech and
environmental protection industries, it said.
A new company has been formed called Seltenerden Storkwitz
AG to develop the deposits and the new company has received
finance of 2.2 million euros from investors from Germany.
In spring 2012, a drilling programme will begin in order to
transform the deposit into an internationally accepted resource
according to the Australian JORC standard, it said.
An initial public offering in Seltenerden Storkwitz is
planned in 2012, Deutsche Rohstoff said.
Germany's government has launched a new commodity strategy
to help industry secure supplies of raw materials including rare
earths in the face of intense competition from China and other
newly industrialised countries.
Seltenerden Storkwitz CEO Bernhard Giessel said the
government's new priority towards commodities had supported the
new project.
"We are convinced that the deposit will be of interest for
German industry," Giessel said.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan)