KIEL, Germany Jan 13 A senior German
lawmaker on Friday accused ratings agency Standard and Poor's of
playing politics, saying the U.S. agency should also downgrade
Britain if it downgrades France as expected.
Michael Fuchs, deputy leader of the parliamentary group for
Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats, said S&P had a
distorted view of the euro zone and that downgrades of its
member states were politically motivated.
"This step is out of order," he told Reuters on the
sidelines of a party meeting, in reference to reports S&P would
cut the ratings of several euro zone states later in the day.
"Standard and Poor's must stop playing politics... why
doesn't it act on the highly indebted United States or highly
indebted Britain?" he said, pointing out that Britain has higher
public debt and deficits than France.
"If the agency downgrades France, it should also downgrade
Britain in order to be consistant," he said, adding that this
was unlikely.
The situation was another reminder for Europe that it needs
its own independent ratings agency, he added.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Brian Rohan; editing by
Ron Askew)