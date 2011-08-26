UPDATE 8-Oil up after gasoline stock draw, but market bloated
* World market to be over-supplied for some time -Goldman Sachs (Adds settlement prices)
LONDON Aug 26 Germany's Gelsenkirchen refinery will shut for six weeks' maintenance on September 12, traders said on Friday.
The 266,000 barrel per day plant is operated by German refiner Ruhr Oel, a 50/50 joint venture owned by BP Plc and Russia's Rosneft . Through it, the latter acquired 50-percent stakes in four German refineries from Venezuela's PDVSA last autumn. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Alison Birrane)
* World market to be over-supplied for some time -Goldman Sachs (Adds settlement prices)
Feb 9 I watched the mountains, what was left of them, during soccer practice. While my son tumbled on a field with other five-year-olds, I cast my eyes across the river, where the hills were a pale brown with deep gorges and no trees: foothills with flat, bulldozed tops.
ABUJA, Feb 9 More than 700 people took to the streets in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Thursday to protest against the government's economic policy in a sign of mounting public anger in the oil producer grappling with recession.