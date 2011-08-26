UPDATE 8-Oil up after gasoline stock draw, but market bloated
* World market to be over-supplied for some time -Goldman Sachs (Adds settlement prices)
(Adds company statement)
LONDON Aug 26 Germany's Gelsenkirchen refinery will shut for six weeks' maintenance on Sept. 12, a company spokesperson said on Friday.
The same refinery had previously been scheduled for another six-week shutdown in the second quarter of 2012. A spokesperson for the plant was not available to clarify whether next year's outage was still planned.
The 266,000 barrel per day plant is operated by German refiner Ruhr Oel, a 50/50 joint venture owned by BP Plc and Russia's Rosneft .
Through it, the latter acquired 50-percent stakes in four German refineries from Venezuela's PDVSA last autumn. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Alison Birrane)
* World market to be over-supplied for some time -Goldman Sachs (Adds settlement prices)
Feb 9 I watched the mountains, what was left of them, during soccer practice. While my son tumbled on a field with other five-year-olds, I cast my eyes across the river, where the hills were a pale brown with deep gorges and no trees: foothills with flat, bulldozed tops.
ABUJA, Feb 9 More than 700 people took to the streets in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Thursday to protest against the government's economic policy in a sign of mounting public anger in the oil producer grappling with recession.