LONDON Aug 26 Germany's Gelsenkirchen refinery will shut for six weeks' maintenance on Sept. 12, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

The same refinery had previously been scheduled for another six-week shutdown in the second quarter of 2012. A spokesperson for the plant was not available to clarify whether next year's outage was still planned.

The 266,000 barrel per day plant is operated by German refiner Ruhr Oel, a 50/50 joint venture owned by BP Plc and Russia's Rosneft .

Through it, the latter acquired 50-percent stakes in four German refineries from Venezuela's PDVSA last autumn.