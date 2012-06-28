BERLIN, June 28 Members of Germany's parliament
and representatives of the finance ministry have agreed on the
key points for regulating high-frequency trading on German stock
exchanges, participants in the discussions told Reuters on
Thursday.
The regulation is likely to stipulate that high-frequency
traders must have prior authorisation but is unlikely to make a
minimum holding period for orders mandatory, the participants
said.
"We expect to have a draft law in the second half of the
year," a participant in the discussions said.
High-frequency traders plug algorithms into computers to
generate numerous, lightning-speed automatic trades that are
designed to make money from arbitrage on razor-thin price
differences and movements.
High-frequency trading is responsible for 70 percent of the
daily turnover of shares in the United States according to some
estimates, compared with around 40 percent in Germany.
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Michelle Martin)