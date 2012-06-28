(Adds detail, quotes, background)
By Matthias Sobolewski and Andreas Kröner
BERLIN, June 28 Germany's ruling coalition has
agreed key points for regulating ultra-fast trading on stock
exchanges such as giving regulator Bafin the right to oversee
so-called high-frequency traders, coalition sources told Reuters
on Thursday.
The regulation will likely make it illegal to manipulate
markets using strategies such as constantly requesting pricing
information without intending to trade, the sources said.
"We are on the right path - the finance ministry has made
convincing suggestions," Klaus-Peter Flosbach, a finance expert
for Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, told Reuters.
High-frequency trading (HFT) involves plugging algorithms
into computers to generate numerous, lightning-speed automatic
trades that are designed to make money from arbitrage on
razor-thin price differences and movements.
HFT traders hold investments for short periods only, which
has led to criticism that they cause volatility by flooding the
market with orders before cancelling them in fractions of
seconds.
Experts blame HFT traders for the "flash crash" of May 2010
when the S&P 500 plunged nearly 10 percent in a few seconds
before quickly recovering.
The government wants to make it easier for Bafin to stop
trading when there are such unusual price changes. A draft paper
from the finance ministry had suggested introducing a minimum
holding period of 0.5 second but coalition sources said this was
no longer on the cards.
That will be welcome news to so-called "algo traders", whose
business model depends on using algorithms to exploit market
volatility.
CLAMPDOWN
Under German law, algo traders do not need separate
authorisation to conduct HFT and there are no rules governing
system breakdowns but the government now wants to close this gap
in the regulatory framework.
The finance ministry draft paper said algo traders would
need separate authorisation to engage in HFT and added that they
would also have to keep comprehensive documents for Bafin.
"High-frequency trading has increased the speed and
complexity of trade and it conceals a multitude of risks," the
finance ministry said.
"Rules need to be created to strengthen the integrity and
stability of the financial markets and to limit the risks. We
must tackle that now," the ministry added.
Frankfurt stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse
said it was in favour of the plans but added that all exchange
operators in Europe should be subject to the same rules.
"In principle we welcome supplementary regulatory measures,
which help make high-frequency trading more tangible - via
increased supervision of trade and greater demands on risk
management, for example," a spokesman said.
Since March the exchange has been charging customers who put
in significantly more orders than trades a fee.
The coalition's finance experts and the finance ministry
agreed to make it illegal to constantly test market levels to
influence prices. Fines will also be imposed for excessive use
of trading systems and there will be minimum limits for the
smallest price changes, the paper said.
The draft law is expected to go to cabinet in the second
half of the year.
HFT is responsible for some 70 percent of the daily turnover
of shares in the United States according to some estimates,
while in Germany it accounts for around 40 percent.
The European Union's member states are discussing the rules
governing HFT as part of a reform of securities trading rules
known as MiFID.
(Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)