BERLIN Nov 16 German employers sharply
criticised the government on Monday for a plan to upgrade the
lot of temporary workers by putting them on an equal footing
with regularly-employed staff.
Business owners rejected a draft law, with Ingo Kramer, head
of Germany's BDA employers association, saying it contained
ideas that were "out of touch with reality, highly bureaucratic
and absurd in itself".
The draft law, brought forward by Labour Minister Andrea
Nahles, is part of the coalition agreement signed by Chancellor
Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats and Nahles' centre-left
Social Democrats two years ago.
It aims to strengthen rights of temporary workers, of which
there are 800,000 to 900,000 in Germany or about 2.5 percent of
the workforce.
It proposes that temporary workers receive the same pay as
their regularly employed colleagues after nine months and that
no company can employ a temporary worker for longer than 18
months.
Both employers and staffing companies consider the plans to
have a negative impact.
The world's biggest staffing group, Swiss-based Adecco
, said early November that Berlin's intention to alter
labour legislation had already affected the company and brought
down its earnings target for this year.
A company spokeswoman said that the introduction of equal
pay could deter some employers from hiring temporary staff,
which was strongly felt by the company over the last two years.
The draft law, expected to pass the German cabinet before
Christmas this year, allows for exceptions to extend temporary
employment beyond 18 months if companies become parties to
collective labour and pay agreements.
