FRANKFURT Jan 12 Germany's banks can and must
do more to counter the effects of rock bottom interest rates on
earnings, the head of the country's financial watchdog, Bafin,
said on Tuesday.
While most banks still have sufficient financial buffers to
ride out the low interest rate phase, their earnings were likely
to slump considerably the longer cheap credit continues, and
even a rate rise would not bring quick relief, Bafin President
Felix Hufeld said in the text of a speech.
"Banks have possibilities to steer against (low rates); they
should use them," Hufeld told a New Year's reception.
