FRANKFURT Jan 12 Germany's banks can and must do more to counter the effects of rock bottom interest rates on earnings, the head of the country's financial watchdog, Bafin, said on Tuesday.

While most banks still have sufficient financial buffers to ride out the low interest rate phase, their earnings were likely to slump considerably the longer cheap credit continues, and even a rate rise would not bring quick relief, Bafin President Felix Hufeld said in the text of a speech.

"Banks have possibilities to steer against (low rates); they should use them," Hufeld told a New Year's reception. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz)