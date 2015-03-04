FRANKFURT, March 4 The new head of the German
financial watchdog Bafin said on Wednesday it would be a strong
advocate for the special characteristics of German banking
within the European Central Bank's supervisory system.
"Sensible national characteristics deserve to be recognised
and treated as such," said Bafin President Felix Hufeld, who
took over at the beginning of March.
Germany's banking market is composed of public sector,
cooperative and private sector banks - the so-called three
pillar system - which compete for retail and corporate business.
"The features of this model are not always easy to explain
to our foreign colleagues," Hufeld said in his first major
public appearance after succeeding Elke Koenig, who left to
become head of the EU's bank resolution authority in Brussels.
The ECB took on overall responsibility for banking
supervision in the euro zone in November and directly supervises
the bloc's 120 largest lenders.
Bafin and Bundesbank staff sit together with ECB colleagues
from other nations in joint supervisory teams, checking the
financial health of lenders according to unified European
standards.
"Unification (of rules) must not turn into making everything
the same, and regulation must not be confused with levelling,"
he said.
Hufeld said regulators should concentrate on implementing
the rules that have been agreed rather than launching fresh
initiatives, but that a complete pause in regulation, as
demanded in some banking circles, was not realistic.
"One could wish for a little more continuity," he said.
