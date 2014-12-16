BERLIN Dec 16 Herbert Walter, former head of Dresdner Bank, will be named head of Germany's bailout fund Soffin, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Walter, a restructuring expert, ran Dresdner as chief executive during the market boom years from 2003 until it was taken over by Commerzbank in steps starting in 2008.

The Soffin fund is run by bailout agency FMSA, which will operate as Germany's resolution body for troubled banks starting in 2015.

Soffin holds a remaining 17 percent stake in Commerzbank, which was bailed out by the government at the peak of the financial crisis, after losses at the newly purchased Dresdner threatened its stability. It also holds stakes in HRE and Portigon AG, the entity created from the remains of the now-closed bank WestLB.

"Walter will be the head of the executive committee," said one source, who requested anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to the press.

Walter also ran the "bad bank", called Heta Asset Resolution, formed from the remnants of Austrian state-owned lender Hypo Alpe Adria since March of this year.

A German government announcement is expected on Wednesday, said the source, confirming a story first reported by newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

Walter will replace the retiring Christopher Pleister, who has led Soffin since 2011. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski and Alexander Hübner, writing by Thomas Atkins, editing by mark Heinrich)