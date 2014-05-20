FRANKFURT May 20 An international regulatory probe into banks' practices in foreign exchange trading shows there were efforts to manipulate prices, the head of banking supervision at German market watchdog Bafin said on Tuesday.

Speaking at Bafin's annual news conference, Raimund Roeseler said the investigation's revelations so far were "disturbing."

The probe was ongoing and would not be completed this year, he said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Thomas Atkins)