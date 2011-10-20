BERLIN Oct 20 EU Commissioner Olli Rehn urged
France and Germany to put aside disagreements over solving the
euro zone debt crisis and added he thought a direct link between
European Central Bank refinancing and the rescue fund could be
problematic, in an interview with German paper Handelsblatt.
In a preview of the interview due to be published on Friday
the Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner said: "we have to
consider what the EU constitution allows and what it does not
allow. A direct link between ECB refinancing and the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) could be difficult," he
said.
A number of ideas on how to leverage the fund's power have
been floated, including turning it into a bank that can borrow
from the ECB or using it as insurance fund that could cover the
first 20-30 percent of any money bondholders lost if a country
defaulted.
Rehn also distanced himself from the idea of allowing
emerging countries to participate in funding the euro zone
rescue fund via the International Monetary Fund.
"This would have far-reaching political consequences. In the
end it would mean that China, Brasil and Russia have an indirect
seat at the table on the euro zone. The strategic significance
of such a decision must not be underestimated," he said.
Rehn also said he wanted to see Italy's Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi give clear commitment to structural reforms
and budget consolidation at the summit on Sunday.
