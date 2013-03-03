BERLIN, March 3 EU Economic and Monetary Affairs
Commissioner Olli Rehn warned on Sunday against a Cypriot exit
from the euro zone and said all countries in the single currency
bloc were systemically important.
"Even if you come from a big EU country, you should be aware
that every member of the euro zone is systemically relevant,"
Rehn was quoted as saying in Der Spiegel - a thinly veiled
criticism of German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who has
questioned whether the tiny island is systemically relevant.
"If Cyprus becomes disorderly insolvent, it is very likely
that would lead to it exiting the euro zone," Rehn added.
He said euro zone countries' promise to do everything to
keep the 17-nation currency bloc intact had calmed financial
markets and added that this success should not be jeopardised.
The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers will discuss a
bailout for Cyprus at its meeting in Brussels on Monday. The
island needs 8-10 billion euros to recapitalise its banks and 7
billion to repay loans and finance government operations.
European policymakers are split over how to handle a bailout
of Cyprus, with Germany and some other countries pushing for
bank depositors to bear part of the cost and many other member
states worried such a move will cause a bank run.
Rehn said the EU Commission was against a haircut, or
imposed losses on Cypriot banks and savers.
"We are not striving to involve savers. I am sure we can
find a solution which accommodates the doubts of all euro zone
countries," he was quoted as saying.
Rehn also said Europe needed to stick to austerity measures
in spite of calls after a deadlocked Italian vote to spend more
to encourage growth.
"Given that, on average, debt exceeds 90 percent of gross
domestic product in the EU, I don't think there's any room for
manoeuvre to leave the path of budgetary consolidation," he
said.
"We won't solve our growth problems by piling new debt on
top of our old debt."
He said the French government needed to consider how to
bring its excessive public spending under control, adding that
the euro zone's second biggest economy had so far had focused
too much on raising taxes rather than making spending cuts.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by David Cowell)