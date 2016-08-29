UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
BERLIN Aug 29 The German government has reached an agreement with the European Commission over disputed exemptions to the renewable energy levy for industrial companies that produce electricity for their own consumption, an Economy Ministry spokeswoman said on Monday.
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel will present details on the deal reached with Brussels during a news conference on Tuesday, the spokeswoman added. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: