BERLIN Aug 27 German Environment Minister Peter
Altmaier expects German solar panel installations to nearly
halve this year, showing that efforts to curb subsidies and get
solar expansion under control have yielded results.
"I expect that about 4,000 megawatt (MW) will be installed
this year," Altmaier said on Tuesday at the annual Handelsblatt
Renewable Energy conference.
Germany is the world's largest solar market with roughly
35,000 MW (35 gigawatts) of capacity, equalling the output of
about 20 nuclear plants, after spending billions of euros in
so-called feed-in tariffs on the technology.
In 2012, installations reached a record at 7.6 GW following
7.5 GW in both 2010 and 2011, but falling feed-in tariffs have
led to a shift to other markets such as China, which is expected
to supplant Germany as the world's top market for new
installations this year.
Implemented by the government, feed-in tariffs are paid for
by utilities, which then add the cost on to consumers' bills.
Popular resistance is growing to paying for an energy source
that accounted for only 4.6 percent of Germany's gross power
production in 2012.
That has led to a steep drop in the tariffs, which,
alongside free-falling solar panel prices and fierce Asian
competition, has caused a number of German companies to file for
insolvency including Q-Cells, Solon and
Conergy.
