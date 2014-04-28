FRANKFURT, April 28 German drugmaker Bayer
is still aiming to be the world No.1 in
over-the-counter business and needs not only organic growth but
also bolt-on acquisitions to achieve its goal, Chief Executive
Marijn Dekkers said on Monday.
"OTC is an important business for us," he told a conference
call with analysts on Monday after Bayer published
better-than-expected quarterly results.
"That hasn't changed," referring to Bayer's goal to be the
global leader, adding that in order to achieve that target the
company needed not only significant organic growth but also
"bolt-on acquisitions."
Asked in general about Bayer's M&A activities, he said he
did not want to say anything specific but that the company's
goal is to create value for shareholders.
"We don't feel we have our back against the wall" in the
pharmaceuticals business to drive growth, he said.
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Jonathan Gould)