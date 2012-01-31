Goldman to invest $95 mln in ad firm MDC Partners
Feb 15 Advertising and communications company MDC Partners Inc said on Wednesday Goldman Sachs Group Inc would invest $95 million and would get a seat on its board.
BERLIN Jan 31 Germany's HDE retail association said on Tuesday it expected retail sales to grow by a nominal 1.5 percent in 2012.
The association also said that retail sales rose by a nominal 2.4 percent in 2011 from 2010 and were up 1.2 percent in real terms.
Earlier on Tuesday, data showed that German retail sales unexpectedly fell by 1.4 percent in real terms in December from November. (Reporting by Markus Wacket and Annika Breidthardt; writing by Alice Baghdjian)
VIENNA, Feb 15 Grumpy waiter service is as traditional as apple strudel in Vienna, but a cafe in one of the city's most recognisable landmarks has caused disquiet with what seems to be an Austrian first: charging customers for charging their phones.
* NBCU to buy Euronews stake through reserved shares sale-source