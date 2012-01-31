Goldman to invest $95 mln in ad firm MDC Partners
Feb 15 Advertising and communications company MDC Partners Inc said on Wednesday Goldman Sachs Group Inc would invest $95 million and would get a seat on its board.
BERLIN, Jan 31 - The Federal Statistics office reported the following retail sales data :
RETAIL SALES DEC 11 NOV 10 DEC 10
Y/Y pct change (real) -0.9 +0.9 +0.4
Y/Y pct change (nominal) +0.5 +2.7 +1.9
M/M pct change (real) -1.4 -1.0 +0.5
M/M pct change (nominal) -1.7 -0.8 +0.6
Month-on-month changes were adjusted for calendar and seasonal factors, the Office said.
The mid-range forecast of analysts polled by Reuters was for retails sales to rise by 0.9 percent month-on-month and increase by 1.4 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Gareth Jones)
Feb 15 Advertising and communications company MDC Partners Inc said on Wednesday Goldman Sachs Group Inc would invest $95 million and would get a seat on its board.
VIENNA, Feb 15 Grumpy waiter service is as traditional as apple strudel in Vienna, but a cafe in one of the city's most recognisable landmarks has caused disquiet with what seems to be an Austrian first: charging customers for charging their phones.
* NBCU to buy Euronews stake through reserved shares sale-source