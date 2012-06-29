UPDATE 2-Telefonica bets on Aura to keep customers sweet
* "Aura" allows users to decide whether to share data insights
BERLIN, June 29 Germany's Federal Statistics office reported the following retail sales data on Friday:
RETAIL SALES MAY 12 APRIL 12 MAY 11
Y/Y pct change (real) -1.1 -4.3 +4.7
Y/Y pct change (nominal) +1.0 -2.6 +6.4
M/M pct change (real) -0.3 -0.2 -1.9
M/M pct change (nominal) +0.1 -0.6 -1.9
NOTE - Month-on-month changes were adjusted for calendar and seasonal factors, the Office said.
The mid-range forecast of analysts polled by Reuters was for retail sales to stay unchanged month-on-month and rise by 1 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Berlin bureau)
* "Aura" allows users to decide whether to share data insights
* United boss Mourinho wins fourth League Cup (Adds quotes, detail)
LONDON, Feb 26 Thousands of people braved London's winter drizzle on Sunday for a screening of the Oscar-nominated movie that has become a rallying point for opponents of U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration policy.