BERLIN, July 31 Germany's Federal Statistics
Office reported the following retail sales data on Tuesday:
RETAIL SALES JUNE 12 MAY 12 JUNE 11
M/M pct change (real) -0.1 -0.3 +2.9
Y/Y pct change (real) +2.9 -1.1 -2.3
M/M pct change (nominal) +0.3 +0.1 +2.9
Y/Y pct change (nominal) +5.4 +0.9 -0.7
NOTE - Month-on-month changes were adjusted for calendar and
seasonal factors, the Office said.
The mid-range forecast of analysts polled by Reuters was for
retails sales to climb by 0.5 percent month-on-month and rise by
0.4 percent year-on-year.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin)