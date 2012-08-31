UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, Aug 31 Germany's Federal Statistics office reported the following retail sales data on Friday: RETAIL SALES JULY 12 JUNE 12 JULY 11 M/M pct change (real) -0.9 +0.5 +0.3 M/M pct change (nominal) -1.3 +0.7 +0.1 Y/Y pct change (real -1.0 +3.7 -1.9 Y/Y pct change (nominal) +1.1 +6.1 -0.8 NOTE - Month-on-month changes were adjusted for calendar and seasonal factors, the Office said. The mid-range forecast of analysts polled by Reuters was for retail sales to rise by 0.2 percent month-on-month and to climb by 0.4 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Michelle Martin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources