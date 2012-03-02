BERLIN, March 1 - German retail sales fell
unexpectedly in January, down 1.6 percent on a monthly basis in
real terms, preliminary data showed on Thursday.
The notoriously volatile indicator was up 1.6 percent on an
annual basis. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail
sales to rise 0.5 percent on the month and 0.2 percent on the
year.
December retail sales were upwardly revised to a rise of 0.1
percent on the month, from a previously reported decrease of 1.4
percent. On an annual basis sales were also upwardly revised, to
a gain of 0.3 percent from a 0.9 percent drop.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Alice Baghdjian)