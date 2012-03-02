(Adds details and reactions)
* Sales down despite forecast for slight rise
* Mild winter behind poor turnover
* But consumer activity outlook strong
By Alice Baghdjian
BERLIN, March 2 German retail sales fell
unexpectedly in January, preliminary data showed on Friday, as a
mild winter stifled spending in Europe's largest economy.
The notoriously volatile indicator fell 1.6 percent in real
terms month-on-month, data from the Federal Statistics Office
showed, missing forecast gains of 0.5 percent in a Reuters poll
of 19 economists.
But the indicator was up 1.6 on an annual basis in real
terms, well above a forecast of 0.2 percent.
"The January results are a disappointment. In the mild
weather much less winter clothing and winter sports articles
were sold," said economist Rainer Sartoris at HSBC Trinkaus.
"But consumption can improve during the year. The labour
market is good and it looks as if wages could rise
significantly," he said.
The results followed a significant upward revision of
December's worse-than-expected retail sales.
Germany's export-driven economy bounced back quickly from
the 2008/9 financial crisis, but worries about the euro zone
debt crisis have cast a shadow on Europe's bulwark economy.
Many economists expect at least one quarter of contraction
in Germany as global demand falls and the region's debt crisis
affects its key neighbouring export markets. The German economy
shrank by 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter on sagging exports
and private consumption.
But a solid job market has helped prop up spending and
consumer surveys remain upbeat.
Consumer confidence hit a one year high going into March,
and January's better-than-expected year-on-year retail sales
point to private consumption as a bright spot that can weather
bad news.
"Sales were higher than last year. At that time we were
seeing an economic boom, now we are seeing a dip in growth,"
said Christian Schulz, an economist at Berenberg Bank.
"That shows the resilience of private consumption, which
could stabilise the economy during the winter weak spot. Because
of low unemployment rates consumption will be a support to
growth."
The Statistics Office upwardly revised December retail sales
to a rise of 0.1 percent on the month, from a previously
reported decrease of 1.4 percent. On an annual basis sales were
also upwardly revised, to a gain of 0.3 percent from a 0.9
percent drop.
(Additional reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Writing by Alice
Baghdjian)