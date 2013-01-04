BERLIN Jan 4 German retail sales rose more than expected in November from a month earlier, according to preliminary data released on Friday.

The notoriously volatile indicator rose 1.2 percent on the month and was 0.9 percent lower than a year ago, data from the Statistics Office showed.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected retail sales to rise 0.8 percent on the month and to drop 1.2 percent on the year. (Reporting by Berlin newsroom)