FRANKFURT, Sept 9 The family owners of German
shoe chain Reno are seeking to find a buyer for the company by
the end of the year, Chief Executive and co-owner Matthias
Haendle told Reuters on Tuesday.
Reno owner HR Group is Germany's largest shoe retailer after
Deichmann, and has roughly 600 million euros ($672.24 million)
in annual sales and staff of 4,500.
"A financial investor would be the logical buyer, but I can
also imagine a retailer who partners with an investor," Haendle
said in an interview, adding that the group needs fresh capital
for investment and acquisitions as it is being squeezed by
online groups such as Amazon and Zalando.
The business comprises wholesale unit Hamm, which is doing
well, and struggling retail unit Reno, which has 750 outlets, a
source familiar with the matter said earlier this year, without
providing an estimate on HR Group's prospective enterprise
value.
"I cannot imagine that a standalone sale of the two business
units would reap more. Together, the two units are more
powerful," Haendle said.
Hamm was founded as a leather trading company in 1888, while
Reno started in 1977 as a mail-order group. The two merged in
2005 to form HR Group.
Reno's peers include Leiser and Goertz. Buyout groups like
Permira, Bridgepoint, Apax and Blackstone have invested in
German retail companies in the past, as have distressed-focused
groups like Sun Capital or Cerberus.
Former Metro manager Siegfried Kaske owns 50
percent of the business, and the Hamm family and other investors
own the rest.
Sellside adviser Rothschild has already received 30
expressions of interest. It expects to send out 90 information
packages and hopes to conclude a deal before the end of the
year, Haendle said.
($1 = 0.8925 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Arno Schuetze;
Editing by Andreas Cremer and Leslie Adler)