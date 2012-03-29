DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 29 Germany's HDE
retail association said on Thursday the euro zone debt crisis
and higher energy prices had not dampened consumer demand so far
this year and the group reiterated its full-year forecasts for
sales growth.
"Business for the German retail sector is robust at the
start of 2012," said the HDE, adding it expected growth in the
sector during the first quarter and stable or rising revenues in
the first half of the year.
The association reiterated its forecasts for nominal sales
growth of 1.5 percent for the full year, although it said rising
energy prices posed a risk.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Madeline Chambers)