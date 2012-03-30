BERLIN, March 30 German retail sales fell unexpectedly in February, down 1.1 percent on a monthly basis in real terms, preliminary data showed on Friday, denting hopes that private consumption will support Europe's largest economy in the first quarter.

The notoriously volatile indicator was up 1.7 percent on an annual basis, partly given the extra day in February 2012. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales to rise 1.2 percent on the month and 0.1 percent on the year.

January retail sales were revised upwards to a fall of 1.2 percent on the month, from a previously reported decrease of 1.6 percent. On an annual basis sales were also revised up, to a gain of 1.7 percent from a 1.6 percent gain. (Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Alice Baghdjian)