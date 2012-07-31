BERLIN, July 31 German retail sales unexpectedly
dipped in June on a monthly basis, dropping for a third month by
0.1 percent in real terms, preliminary data showed on Tuesday,
denting hopes that private consumption will be the economy's
saving grace this year.
The notoriously volatile indicator was up 2.9 percent on
annual basis. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail
sales to rise by 0.5 percent on the month and gain 0.4 percent
on the year.
In May retail sales decreased by 0.3 percent on the month
and 1.1 percent on the year.
