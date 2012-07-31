BERLIN, July 31 German retail sales unexpectedly dipped in June on a monthly basis, dropping for a third month by 0.1 percent in real terms, preliminary data showed on Tuesday, denting hopes that private consumption will be the economy's saving grace this year.

The notoriously volatile indicator was up 2.9 percent on annual basis. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales to rise by 0.5 percent on the month and gain 0.4 percent on the year.

In May retail sales decreased by 0.3 percent on the month and 1.1 percent on the year. (Reporting by Michelle Martin)